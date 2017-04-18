Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
Michigan residents would be banned from using other countries' laws in court under a bill proposed by Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton, according to an email obtained by MLive. In an email sent to state lawmakers seeking co-sponsors on Monday, Hoitenga said her bill doesn't specifically mention Sharia Law, but wrote that it would include the religious law association with Islam.
