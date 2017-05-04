Less than 100 gather outside Barking ...

Less than 100 gather outside Barking Boutique to protest store's opening

Opponents of the controversial Barking Boutique in Grandville are making good on their promise to voice their displeasure with the business' presence in West Michigan. Despite heavy rain, about 75 protesters held signs in front of the building located at at 2939 Wilson Ave on Sunday, April 30. The demonstrators suggest the Barking Boutique has been misleading families in every city the business has tried to open in.

