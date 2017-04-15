Authorities perplexed after loud a bo...

Authorities perplexed after loud a booma reported

Saturday Apr 15

The source of a loud 'boom' sound reportedly heard in the Grandville area Saturday evening remains unknown, but prompted dozens of calls to Kent County dispatch. Viewer comments and calls started coming into the FOX 17 newsroom around 8:30 p.m. asking about a 'loud boom,' and 'explosion' heard in the Grandville, Kentwood, Jension, Wyoming and Byron Center areas.

