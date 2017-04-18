A look back at 2016 proms from the Grand Rapids area

Jenison High School started the Grand Rapids area prom season with a lot of energy at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids on Saturday, April 15. This upcoming weekend's proms include Comstock Park, Grandville, Hudsonville, Kelloggsville, Kenowa Hills, Kent City, West Ottawa and Zeeland West. The eight schools in Kent and Ottawa counties are vying to win the first The Grand Rapids Press prom poll of the week to ensure an MLive Grand Rapids photographer attends their special night.

