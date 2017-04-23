3 from Caledonia, 1 from Grandville survive plane crash
At 11:25 a.m. Sunday, the Mason/Oceana County 9-1-1 Center received a citizen's call reporting a plane crash in the area of Sass Road and Morton Road in Mason County's Grant Township. Mason County Sheriff's Office deputies and Michigan Department of Natural Resources officers responded to the scene along with Life EMS and Grant Township Fire & Rescue.
