Valentines Day Rally At Huizenga's Grandville Office
Valentines Day rallies are taking place across the country and at at Zeeland Congressman Bill Huizenga's Grandville Office too. MoveOn members will be at Huizenga's office at 4 p.m. today to request town hall meetings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grandville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|are the protesters going to jump
|5 hr
|RushFan666
|39
|Any parents of children in jail forum (Jul '09)
|Mon
|Carter
|58
|Art Van Scam (Oct '08)
|Feb 18
|MUman
|50
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Feb 17
|Anonymous
|2,838
|Texas Girl With a Great Plan (Sep '12)
|Feb 15
|Gaxtell
|74
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Feb 15
|Like to know
|28
|OMG, g/f text gets teen driver ticket (Jul '10)
|Feb 14
|Phartingly
|35
Find what you want!
Search Grandville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC