Valentines Day Rally At Huizenga's Gr...

Valentines Day Rally At Huizenga's Grandville Office

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: WHTC

Valentines Day rallies are taking place across the country and at at Zeeland Congressman Bill Huizenga's Grandville Office too. MoveOn members will be at Huizenga's office at 4 p.m. today to request town hall meetings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grandville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
are the protesters going to jump 5 hr RushFan666 39
Poll Any parents of children in jail forum (Jul '09) Mon Carter 58
Art Van Scam (Oct '08) Feb 18 MUman 50
Local News Women (Apr '09) Feb 17 Anonymous 2,838
Texas Girl With a Great Plan (Sep '12) Feb 15 Gaxtell 74
News GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08) Feb 15 Like to know 28
News OMG, g/f text gets teen driver ticket (Jul '10) Feb 14 Phartingly 35
See all Grandville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grandville Forum Now

Grandville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grandville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Grandville, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,052 • Total comments across all topics: 279,048,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC