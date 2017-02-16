Tom+Chee's Grand Rapids franchisee he...

Tom+Chee's Grand Rapids franchisee hears from the chain's Shark Tank investor

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: MLive.com

The ABC show is how she spotted an opportunity in Tom+Chee, a restaurant offering quirky takes on comfort foods like tomato soup and grilled cheese sandwiches. Even before co-founders Trew Quackenbush and Corey Ward struck a deal with Barbara Corcoran, one of the show's Shark investor, Caliendo shot off an email to the duo in May 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grandville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) 6 hr NewsFan13 2,835
Texas Girl With a Great Plan (Sep '12) 20 hr Gaxtell 74
News GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08) Wed Like to know 28
are the protesters going to jump Feb 14 Oneal 37
News OMG, g/f text gets teen driver ticket (Jul '10) Feb 14 Phartingly 35
News Walmart fires Michigan man for using medical ma... (Mar '10) Feb 14 Phartagnon 5,435
News Warning sought for big burger (Apr '09) Feb 14 Greasy Burger Phart 54
See all Grandville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grandville Forum Now

Grandville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grandville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Grandville, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,142 • Total comments across all topics: 278,925,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC