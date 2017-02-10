Telephone Town Hall with Congressman ...

Telephone Town Hall with Congressman Huizenga

Tuesday Feb 7

Huizenga says the telephone town halls are a great way for constituents to share their concerns without having to leave their home. A statement on immigration prompted two protests outside his Grandville office last week.

