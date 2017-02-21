Grand Rapids seeks to change truck ro...

Grand Rapids seeks to change truck route on Grandville Avenue

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: MLive.com

As Roosevelt Park neighbors seek to transform the Grandville Avenue corridor, the city is working out ways to take over the state trunk line from the Michigan Department of Transportation. The neighborhood has heavily contributed to a new area specific plan for Grandville Avenue -- "Viva la avenida" -- that is open for review and comment for the next several months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grandville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
are the protesters going to jump 2 hr Miss Fit 40
Poll Any parents of children in jail forum (Jul '09) Mon Carter 58
Art Van Scam (Oct '08) Feb 18 MUman 50
Local News Women (Apr '09) Feb 17 Anonymous 2,838
Texas Girl With a Great Plan (Sep '12) Feb 15 Gaxtell 74
News GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08) Feb 15 Like to know 28
News OMG, g/f text gets teen driver ticket (Jul '10) Feb 14 Phartingly 35
See all Grandville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grandville Forum Now

Grandville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grandville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Grandville, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,778 • Total comments across all topics: 279,060,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC