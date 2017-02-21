Grand Rapids seeks to change truck route on Grandville Avenue
As Roosevelt Park neighbors seek to transform the Grandville Avenue corridor, the city is working out ways to take over the state trunk line from the Michigan Department of Transportation. The neighborhood has heavily contributed to a new area specific plan for Grandville Avenue -- "Viva la avenida" -- that is open for review and comment for the next several months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Grandville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|are the protesters going to jump
|2 hr
|Miss Fit
|40
|Any parents of children in jail forum (Jul '09)
|Mon
|Carter
|58
|Art Van Scam (Oct '08)
|Feb 18
|MUman
|50
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Feb 17
|Anonymous
|2,838
|Texas Girl With a Great Plan (Sep '12)
|Feb 15
|Gaxtell
|74
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Feb 15
|Like to know
|28
|OMG, g/f text gets teen driver ticket (Jul '10)
|Feb 14
|Phartingly
|35
Find what you want!
Search Grandville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC