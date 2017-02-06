EDM Shop Grows Its Capabilities
Extreme Wire EDM Service Inc. could not efficiently machine large parts on its existing EDMs. The AgieCharmilles Cut P 1250 wire EDM solved this problem, reducing the time, effort and cost of setting up and producing the part.
