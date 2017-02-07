Congressman's support of Trump's travel ban spurs Grandville protest
Outfitted in a homemade Statue of Liberty costume, Lynn Schulz stood alongside Wilson Avenue in Grandville, waving a colorfully-decorated sign for passing motorists to see. Schulz, a resident of Grant, was one of a few dozen protesters braving frigid temperatures Thursday, Feb. 2, to register their disapproval of recent statements made by U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga , R-Zeeland.
