Wife, friend admit to giving man drug...

Wife, friend admit to giving man drugs that killed him

Tuesday Jan 31

The wife and friend of a man who died from a drug overdose in May have pleaded guilty to supplying him with the drugs. Joshua David Price overdosed on May 2 at a home on 17 Mile Road near Cedar Springs.

