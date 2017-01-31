Wife, friend admit to giving man drugs that killed him
The wife and friend of a man who died from a drug overdose in May have pleaded guilty to supplying him with the drugs. Joshua David Price overdosed on May 2 at a home on 17 Mile Road near Cedar Springs.
