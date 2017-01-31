Mommy Musings: Why the bootleg stuff of family life can make, not break, your New Year
Uncle Peter Vanden Berg tries to get Ray, 7, to smile by waving a stuffed kangaroo during a family portrait of the grandchildren and the grandparents on the Vanden Berg side of the family at Harley Photography in Grandville, Mich., on Dec. 27. Our family had just settled in with my in-laws at their home in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongmontFYI.
Add your comments below
Grandville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|are the protesters going to jump
|3 hr
|Gville Jim
|14
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|23 hr
|Soph
|1,151
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Jan 28
|Lesbian Daddy
|90
|WZZM13 - Fred Trost, popular host of Michigan o... (Jul '07)
|Jan 28
|Frank
|11
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Jan 27
|Jules
|2,828
|Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo...
|Jan 26
|rewtys
|51
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Jan 25
|MrsMrs90
|9
Find what you want!
Search Grandville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC