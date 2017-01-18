a Stinger the Doga helps raise donati...

a Stinger the Doga helps raise donations at the Rivertown Crossings Mall

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

GRANDVILLE, Mich- He's a dog who's become a bit of a celebrity in West Michigan. On Wednesday, 'Stinger the Dog' visited Yonkers inside the Rivertown Crossings Mall to help raise money for the animal rescue Luvnpupz .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grandville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
are the protesters going to jump 3 hr Gville Jim 25
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Wed MrsMrs90 1,154
Local News Women (Apr '09) Wed T-Man 2,829
Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08) Jan 28 Lesbian Daddy 90
News WZZM13 - Fred Trost, popular host of Michigan o... (Jul '07) Jan 28 Frank 11
Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo... Jan 26 rewtys 51
Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14) Jan 25 MrsMrs90 9
See all Grandville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grandville Forum Now

Grandville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grandville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Grandville, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,308 • Total comments across all topics: 278,504,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC