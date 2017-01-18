a Stinger the Doga helps raise donations at the Rivertown Crossings Mall
GRANDVILLE, Mich- He's a dog who's become a bit of a celebrity in West Michigan. On Wednesday, 'Stinger the Dog' visited Yonkers inside the Rivertown Crossings Mall to help raise money for the animal rescue Luvnpupz .
