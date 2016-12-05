The U.S. flag disposal box, located at the Kent County Administration Building.
A new drop box in Kent County will make it easy for residents to properly dispose of old or worn out U.S. flags. A release from the Kent County Board of Commissioners says all U.S. flags placed in the free box will be collected and disposed of properly.
