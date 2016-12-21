Rockford, Zeeland, Grandville among many Monday school closings in Kent and Ottawa counties
Snow piling up on the roads led many of the school districts in Kent and Ottawa counties to cancel classes for Monday, Dec. 12. The fact that the cancellation alerts were sent out Sunday night gave lots of kids a few extra hours to celebrate. Kent County districts closed on Monday include Rockford, Caledonia, Comstock Park, Grandville and many others.
