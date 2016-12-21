Michigan company steps in after family's $1K snowboard stolen before holiday trip
So when someone decided to steal it just before closing time at Crystal Mountain on Friday, Dec. 16, he was understandably devastated. He had just bought a new board for his oldest son, Kayleb, 14. Christmas was coming early for he and his younger brother, Brayden, 10, in the form of season passes to Mount Bohemia in the Upper Peninsula.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Grandville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|Sat
|Oneal
|345
|Remembering the Blizzard of 1978 (Jan '08)
|Sat
|Jennifer m
|78
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Dec 22
|HudsonvilleFriend
|2,793
|Does anyone remember The Red Lion restaurant in... (Jun '16)
|Dec 21
|Sully86
|2
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Dec 19
|Lonestar
|1,133
|Kyleigh Miles threatened to blow up Michigan hi... (May '16)
|May '16
|good grief anyhow
|3
|Should smoking be allowed again in Michigan bar... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Idea Maker
|32
Find what you want!
Search Grandville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC