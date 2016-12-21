Darth Vader gives Santa some competition at Grand Rapids mall
For about an hour on Saturday, Santa Claus was eclipsed by a red-caped Darth Vader who was a popular draw for photos. The Star Wars villian made an appearance at Woodland Mall as a bell ringer for The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign.This is the sixth year, members of the Great Lakes Garrison, the Michigan chapter of the 501st Legion, volunteered for the annual event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Grandville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|10 hr
|HudsonvilleFriend
|2,793
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|14 hr
|Oneal
|328
|Does anyone remember The Red Lion restaurant in... (Jun '16)
|Wed
|Sully86
|2
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Dec 19
|Lonestar
|1,133
|Making Iced Tea
|Dec 13
|Listerine side jam
|2
|Kyleigh Miles threatened to blow up Michigan hi... (May '16)
|May '16
|good grief anyhow
|3
|Should smoking be allowed again in Michigan bar... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Idea Maker
|32
Find what you want!
Search Grandville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC