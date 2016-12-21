Darth Vader gives Santa some competition at Grand Rapids mall

For about an hour on Saturday, Santa Claus was eclipsed by a red-caped Darth Vader who was a popular draw for photos. The Star Wars villian made an appearance at Woodland Mall as a bell ringer for The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign.This is the sixth year, members of the Great Lakes Garrison, the Michigan chapter of the 501st Legion, volunteered for the annual event.

