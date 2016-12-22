Blood donors to receive gift cards ov...

Blood donors to receive gift cards over holidays

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: WOODTV.com

Over the holidays, blood donations tend to drop off. Winter weather, family gatherings and travel can keep people from donating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grandville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) 50 min T-Man 2,812
Is Obama a hypocrite? 7 hr Gville Jim 31
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Thu Mya 1,136
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Dec 31 nuke M now 611
News promo307163710 Dec 30 Oneal 8
Donald Trump has no chance (Jun '16) Dec 30 RushFan666 110
Hello Anti-Trump Karma Dec 30 Knows who you are 18
See all Grandville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grandville Forum Now

Grandville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grandville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Grandville, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,762 • Total comments across all topics: 277,679,925

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC