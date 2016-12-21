BBB warns of online apparel company u...

BBB warns of online apparel company using Grandville address

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

The alert says that U Design Apparel now has more than 20 complaints against it. Most of the complaints are in regard to customers not receiving their merchandise and not being able to get refunds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grandville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) 12 min nuke M now 611
Local News Women (Apr '09) 11 hr T-Man 2,801
News promo307163710 Fri Oneal 8
Donald Trump has no chance (Jun '16) Fri RushFan666 110
Hello Anti-Trump Karma Fri Knows who you are 18
News The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep... Dec 24 Oneal 345
News Remembering the Blizzard of 1978 (Jan '08) Dec 24 Jennifer m 78
See all Grandville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grandville Forum Now

Grandville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grandville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Grandville, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,741 • Total comments across all topics: 277,492,891

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC