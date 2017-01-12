BBB issues alert on business using Gr...

BBB issues alert on business using Grandville address

Friday Dec 23 Read more: MLive.com

The Better Business Bureau has issued a consumer alert regarding a Grandville business, with an address that's been tied to complaints for at least two other businesses. The BBB Serving Western Michigan has logged 20 complaints about U Design Apparel, which lets people create and sell custom clothing online.

