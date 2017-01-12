BBB issues alert on business using Grandville address
The Better Business Bureau has issued a consumer alert regarding a Grandville business, with an address that's been tied to complaints for at least two other businesses. The BBB Serving Western Michigan has logged 20 complaints about U Design Apparel, which lets people create and sell custom clothing online.
Grandville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo...
|4 hr
|Gville Jim
|9
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Sun
|T-Man
|2,823
|Donald Trump defends use of "sch****ed" against... (Dec '15)
|Sat
|MrsMrs90
|89
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Sat
|MrsMrs90
|6
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Sat
|MrsMrs90
|1,141
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Sat
|MrsMrs90
|613
|Is Obama a hypocrite?
|Jan 13
|Gville Jim
|49
