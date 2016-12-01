American Legion Riders donate computers to G.R. Home for Veterans
Residents at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans will now be able to keep in touch with family and friends this holiday season thanks to a generous donation. On Thursday, the American Legion Riders Post 179 from Grandville donated 11 computers complete with webcams and headsets so the veterans can video chat, watch movies and surf the web.
