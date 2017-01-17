6 last-minute options to celebrate New Yeara s Eve in W. MI
While no ball will drop in downtown Grand Rapids this New Year's Eve, there are still plenty of alternative events to ring in 2017. Grandville's Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink is hosting a skating party from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grandville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo...
|5 hr
|MrsMrs90
|14
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|6 hr
|Wyoming Bob
|1,144
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|8 hr
|Oneal
|355
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|15 hr
|Madoff zionism
|19
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Jan 15
|T-Man
|2,823
|Donald Trump defends use of "sch****ed" against... (Dec '15)
|Jan 14
|MrsMrs90
|89
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Jan 14
|MrsMrs90
|6
Find what you want!
Search Grandville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC