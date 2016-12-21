KY teen charged with sodomy

KY teen charged with sodomy

According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, a deputy responded to a home in the county just after 8 Christmas night. The mother of the child, who is under the age of 12, told investigators that John Lewis, 18, of Grand Rivers touched her child inappropriately with both his hands and mouth.

Grand Rivers, KY

