KY teen charged with sodomy
According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, a deputy responded to a home in the county just after 8 Christmas night. The mother of the child, who is under the age of 12, told investigators that John Lewis, 18, of Grand Rivers touched her child inappropriately with both his hands and mouth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Grand Rivers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corrupt Fire Chief at Ledbetter Fire Department
|6 hr
|Concerned citizen
|1
|That moment when.....
|6 hr
|peter long prong
|3
|Girl at days
|15 hr
|Ramrod
|3
|Dr Pate in Willisburg vs Spaulding in Spg
|16 hr
|TIA
|1
|Beth Calhoun
|Mon
|YouJelly
|2
|Benton McDonalds
|Mon
|Adam
|29
|Relax inn
|Mon
|Luke
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rivers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC