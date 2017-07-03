Apollo principal to take over community education Holm tapped for 1-year term; McKinley principal to serve as interim at Apollo Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://on.sctimes.com/2tJIibn St. Cloud Area School District 742 is the 15th largest school district in Minnesota, and serves a population of over 99,000 residents throughout four counties. Apollo Principal Adam Holm will lead St. Cloud school district's Community Education Department for the 2017-18 school year, according to Superintendent Willie Jett.

