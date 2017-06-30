USW signs deal with company trying to purchase Wabush Mines

The United Steelworkers announced Wednesday they have reached a new collective agreement with Tacora Resources Inc. as part of Tacora's bid to reopen the Scully Mine and bring back much-needed jobs to the community of Wabush. "It has been three long years since the Scully Mine was closed and many people were concerned that it would be permanently abandoned," said Marty Warren, USW Director for Ontario and Atlantic Canada.

