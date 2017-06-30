The cabin life meant getting used to ...

The cabin life meant getting used to travel by train, by rowboat

Friday Jun 23

Back in the day, by rowboat was one way to get back and forth to the cabin near Grand Rapids. Norwegian immigrant Clarence Locken, and his wife, Emma Dahl, of Sweden, bought 80 acres of land southeast of Grand Rapids, Minn., in 1910.

Grand Rapids, MN

