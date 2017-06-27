ASV compact track loader features 3,535 pound operating capacity
ASV Holdings Inc. , a manufacturer of compact track loaders and skid steers headquartered in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, introduces the large-frame, radial-lift Posi-Track RT-120. The RT-120 is designed to help operators handle excavation, mulching and other applications within the aggregates, construction, landscaping, agriculture, forestry and snow removal industries.
