ASV compact track loader features 3,535 pound operating capacity

Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Construction & Demolition Recycling

ASV Holdings Inc. , a manufacturer of compact track loaders and skid steers headquartered in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, introduces the large-frame, radial-lift Posi-Track RT-120. The RT-120 is designed to help operators handle excavation, mulching and other applications within the aggregates, construction, landscaping, agriculture, forestry and snow removal industries.

