MN fisherman finds Sand shark jawbone...

MN fisherman finds Sand shark jawbone in Mississippi River

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: Valley News Live

The jawbone of a sand tiger shark that was snagged by a fisherman in the Mississippi River has Minnesota DNR officials scratching their heads. The fisherman brought the jawbone to the DNR offices to find out exactly what it was that he pulled from the mighty Mississippi near Highway 6, just west of Grand Rapids.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cost of living in Bovey, MN (Jun '14) Mar '17 Candylicker 2
Up4it ask me Mar '17 Candylicker 1
News Charges: Accused's Brother Threatened Witness I... (Jul '16) Jul '16 wichita-rick 7
Police Cover-up (Sep '14) Jul '16 joe adams 5
News Iron Range communities act on vision for new ho... (Feb '09) Jun '16 positronium 6
News Global steel slump with roots in China shakes m... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Lizzy Gingerich 1
News Former Itasca County Deputy Charged (Dec '08) Oct '15 Good Christian Linda 15
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
 

Grand Rapids, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,114 • Total comments across all topics: 281,578,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC