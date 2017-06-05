MN fisherman finds Sand shark jawbone in Mississippi River
The jawbone of a sand tiger shark that was snagged by a fisherman in the Mississippi River has Minnesota DNR officials scratching their heads. The fisherman brought the jawbone to the DNR offices to find out exactly what it was that he pulled from the mighty Mississippi near Highway 6, just west of Grand Rapids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cost of living in Bovey, MN (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Candylicker
|2
|Up4it ask me
|Mar '17
|Candylicker
|1
|Charges: Accused's Brother Threatened Witness I... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|wichita-rick
|7
|Police Cover-up (Sep '14)
|Jul '16
|joe adams
|5
|Iron Range communities act on vision for new ho... (Feb '09)
|Jun '16
|positronium
|6
|Global steel slump with roots in China shakes m... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|1
|Former Itasca County Deputy Charged (Dec '08)
|Oct '15
|Good Christian Linda
|15
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC