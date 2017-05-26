Coon Rapids woman seriously injured in Zimmerman accident Collision happened on U.S. Highway 169 Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://on.sctimes.com/2rojvsh ZIMMERMAN - A Coon Rapids woman was seriously hurt Thursday afternoon when her Maserati collided with a semi truck on northbound U.S. Highway 169 near Zimmerman. The Minnesota State Patrol is expected to release the name of the 79-year-old woman Friday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Cloud Times.