Coon Rapids woman seriously injured in Zimmerman accident

Friday May 26

Coon Rapids woman seriously injured in Zimmerman accident Collision happened on U.S. Highway 169 Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://on.sctimes.com/2rojvsh ZIMMERMAN - A Coon Rapids woman was seriously hurt Thursday afternoon when her Maserati collided with a semi truck on northbound U.S. Highway 169 near Zimmerman. The Minnesota State Patrol is expected to release the name of the 79-year-old woman Friday afternoon.

