Board weighs financial options for treatment center
From left, Minnesota District Judge Charles LeDuc, Greg Walker, CEO of Northland Counseling Center of Grand Rapids, Fr. Ben Hadrich, and Kathy LaFrance, Koochiching County Public Health and Human Services director, discuss the positives of implementing a new treatment facility.
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cost of living in Bovey, MN (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Candylicker
|2
|Up4it ask me
|Mar '17
|Candylicker
|1
|Charges: Accused's Brother Threatened Witness I... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|wichita-rick
|7
|Police Cover-up (Sep '14)
|Jul '16
|joe adams
|5
|Iron Range communities act on vision for new ho... (Feb '09)
|Jun '16
|positronium
|6
|Global steel slump with roots in China shakes m... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|1
|Former Itasca County Deputy Charged (Dec '08)
|Oct '15
|Good Christian Linda
|15
