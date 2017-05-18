Virginia billionaire Tom Clarke and h...

Virginia billionaire Tom Clarke and his partners won bankruptcy auction for Essar Steel

Wednesday Apr 26

The stacks and the steel frame for the induration building are seen on the site of Essar Steel Minnesota's taconite mine project in Nashwauk, Minn. Virginia billionaire Tom Clarke emerged victorious from bankruptcy court Wednesday when he and his partners were the only ones to show up for an auction to buy the former Essar Steel Minnesota in Nashwauk.

Grand Rapids, MN

