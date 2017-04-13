Tybee confirms Gillen as next city manager
City officials on Thursday unanimously confirmed Shawn Gillen, the current manager of the metro Atlanta city of Doraville, as their choice to fill Tybee's chief administrative post. Mayor Jason Buelterman said he was pleased city officials came together to unanimously support their new manager Thursday - a sign, he said, that they want him to get started on the right foot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cost of living in Bovey, MN (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Candylicker
|2
|Up4it ask me
|Mar '17
|Candylicker
|1
|Charges: Accused's Brother Threatened Witness I... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|wichita-rick
|7
|Police Cover-up (Sep '14)
|Jul '16
|joe adams
|5
|Iron Range communities act on vision for new ho... (Feb '09)
|Jun '16
|positronium
|6
|Global steel slump with roots in China shakes m... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|1
|Former Itasca County Deputy Charged (Dec '08)
|Oct '15
|Good Christian Linda
|15
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC