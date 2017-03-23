Man Charged with Leaving Crash Scene ...

Man Charged with Leaving Crash Scene Where Friend Died

1 hr ago

A man accused of driving drunk, crashing his car and leaving a passenger to die is facing criminal charges in northern Minnesota. Michael Washburn, a father of four, was thrown from the vehicle and killed along an Itasca County highway March 11. Authorities say the driver, Tomas Cuellar, got a ride to McDonald's in Grand Rapids where he was arrested.

Grand Rapids, MN

