Man Charged with Leaving Crash Scene Where Friend Died
A man accused of driving drunk, crashing his car and leaving a passenger to die is facing criminal charges in northern Minnesota. Michael Washburn, a father of four, was thrown from the vehicle and killed along an Itasca County highway March 11. Authorities say the driver, Tomas Cuellar, got a ride to McDonald's in Grand Rapids where he was arrested.
