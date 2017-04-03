Father dead, son wounded after Grand ...

Father dead, son wounded after Grand Rapids shooting

Thursday Mar 30

Authorities say a 29-year-old man is dead and his 8-year-old son is critically wounded after a shooting in Grand Rapids in northern Minnesota. The Itasca County Sheriff's Office was called to a home Thursday afternoon.

