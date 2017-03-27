Father Dead, Son in Critical Condition After Grand Rapids Shooting
An 8-year-old boy is in critical condition, suffering from a gunshot wound, and his 29-year-old father is dead after a shooting in Grand Rapids. The Itasca County Sheriff's Office responded to the 1300 block of 4th Street Southeast in Grand Rapids at 3:47 p.m. Thursday.
