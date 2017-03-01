Woman pleads guilty for her role in Iron Range decapitation
A woman who was with her boyfriend when he allegedly beheaded an Iron Range man along a northern Minnesota road pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Friday. Kayleene D. Greniger, 23, of Grand Rapids, Minn., entered her plea in Itasca County District Court.
