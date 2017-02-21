Sinatra, Garland tribute performers t...

Sinatra, Garland tribute performers to appear at expo

The McAllen Travel & Health & Wellness to have special Tributes to Frank Sinatra by Gary Anthony and Judy Garland by Denise Rose on Feb. 21 and 22. You won't want to miss these great performers straight from Las Vegas. Anthony recognized as the premier Frank Sinatra tribute artist, performs all over the world and embodies Frank Sinatra so effortlessly that his audience feels the love, the passion, the story within the song.

