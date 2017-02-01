Sale of Magnetation to New Buyer is Final
According to the notice filed in bankruptcy court, the sale of the assets to the new buyer closed on Monday. The new buyer, ERP Iron Ore, is owned by Tom Clarke.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charges: Accused's Brother Threatened Witness I... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|wichita-rick
|7
|Police Cover-up (Sep '14)
|Jul '16
|joe adams
|5
|Iron Range communities act on vision for new ho... (Feb '09)
|Jun '16
|positronium
|6
|Global steel slump with roots in China shakes m... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|1
|Former Itasca County Deputy Charged (Dec '08)
|Oct '15
|Good Christian Linda
|15
|The horror of waiting for missing women (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Footlong at Lockport
|4
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10)
|Jun '15
|Richard Vickerman
|17
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC