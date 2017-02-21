Missing Central Minn. Man Last Seen a...

Missing Central Minn. Man Last Seen at Grand Rapids Motel

Call authorities if you've seen him. According to a missing person alert, 89-year-old Griffith Giles of Verndale had spent the night at the Super 8 in Grand Rapids after getting lost.

