Lake Country Power plans for new headquarters
Line crews were dispatched at full strength to help restore power to thousands following a massive storm that hit July 21. It took line crews 10 days following that storm to restore power to the last customer. At the peak of the outage, more than 26,000 customers had lost electricity.
