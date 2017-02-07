ISD 696 liability capped at $1.5 million in bus crash verdict
An Itasca County jury has awarded $28.6 million to Paige Anderson, a Marble resident who was paralyzed back in 2009 when an Ely School District bus crashed into the car in which she was a passenger.
