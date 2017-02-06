Accident in downtown Outing

Clayton James Baker, age 20 of Grand Rapids, MN was traveling southbound in a 2002 Mazda Protege around 3:30 pm and slid into the northbound lane and was struck by a Freightliner 18 wheeler just south of the intersection of State Highway 6 and Cass County 58. According to the MN State Patrol report, Baker was transported to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center with life threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt and his airbag had been deployed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northland Press.