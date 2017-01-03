Replenish Yoga and Wellness to offer ...

Replenish Yoga and Wellness to offer training course

Replenish Yoga and Wellness, a yoga studio located in the historic Backus building in International Falls, is offering its third registered yoga teacher training 200, or TT200, certification beginning Jan. 13. The first class was offered in 2015. Since then, 10 students have completed the training, with six receiving full yoga alliance certification and registration.

