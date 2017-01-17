N. Minn. teen crashes into sheriff deputy's squad on icy road and dies
A teenager driving on an icy northern Minnesota highway Tuesday morning slid into the other lane and was killed in a head-on crash with an Itasca County sheriff's deputy in his patrol vehicle. The collision occurred about 7:45 a.m. on Hwy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charges: Accused's Brother Threatened Witness I... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|wichita-rick
|7
|Police Cover-up (Sep '14)
|Jul '16
|joe adams
|5
|Iron Range communities act on vision for new ho... (Feb '09)
|Jun '16
|positronium
|6
|Global steel slump with roots in China shakes m... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|1
|Former Itasca County Deputy Charged (Dec '08)
|Oct '15
|Good Christian Linda
|15
|The horror of waiting for missing women (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Footlong at Lockport
|4
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10)
|Jun '15
|Richard Vickerman
|17
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC