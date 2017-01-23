Man pleads guilty to stealing tree tops from Chippewa National Forest
A 70-year-old man from Grand Rapids, Minn., who cut and stole thousands of black spruce tree tops from the Chippewa National Forest and sold them to make Christmas decorations pleaded guilty Friday to one count of theft of government property in U.S. District Court in St. Paul. From October 2008 to October 2014, Joseph Leon Edminster cut more than 2,700 tree tops, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charges: Accused's Brother Threatened Witness I... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|wichita-rick
|7
|Police Cover-up (Sep '14)
|Jul '16
|joe adams
|5
|Iron Range communities act on vision for new ho... (Feb '09)
|Jun '16
|positronium
|6
|Global steel slump with roots in China shakes m... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|1
|Former Itasca County Deputy Charged (Dec '08)
|Oct '15
|Good Christian Linda
|15
|The horror of waiting for missing women (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Footlong at Lockport
|4
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10)
|Jun '15
|Richard Vickerman
|17
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC