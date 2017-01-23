Man pleads guilty to stealing tree tops from Chippewa National Forest

A 70-year-old man from Grand Rapids, Minn., who cut and stole thousands of black spruce tree tops from the Chippewa National Forest and sold them to make Christmas decorations pleaded guilty Friday to one count of theft of government property in U.S. District Court in St. Paul. From October 2008 to October 2014, Joseph Leon Edminster cut more than 2,700 tree tops, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.