A Grand Rapids Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing Tree Tops from Chippewa Forest
A Grand Rapids man has pleaded guilty to cutting thousands of tree tops from black spruce in the Chippewa National Forest. Seventy-year-old Joseph Edminster pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court to one count of theft of government property.
