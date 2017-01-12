35 min 30 sec ago
As the dust cleared after November elections, several new people representing area communities won state legislative seats with goals of helping improve the state when the session began Tuesday, Jan. 3. a Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, now represents Senate District 5, which includes the northern half of Cass and parts of Itasca and Beltrami ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pequot Lakes Echo.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charges: Accused's Brother Threatened Witness I...
|Jul '16
|wichita-rick
|7
|Police Cover-up (Sep '14)
|Jul '16
|joe adams
|5
|Iron Range communities act on vision for new ho... (Feb '09)
|Jun '16
|positronium
|6
|Global steel slump with roots in China shakes m... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|1
|Former Itasca County Deputy Charged (Dec '08)
|Oct '15
|Good Christian Linda
|15
|The horror of waiting for missing women (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Footlong at Lockport
|4
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10)
|Jun '15
|Richard Vickerman
|17
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC