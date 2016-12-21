Mineworkers uncertain of future after...

Mineworkers uncertain of future after layoffs

Monday Dec 5

Two hundred workers at Keetac and another 400 in the area are still out of work due to closures at smaller iron ore facilities, Minnesota Public Radio News reported. The closures are part of a wave of shutdowns that hit the Iron Range during a downturn in the international steel industry.

