Magnetation announces sale of its assets to ERP Iron Ore
Magnetation LLC said Thursday ERP Iron Ore, LLC has agreed to buy its remaining assets, subject to bankruptcy court approval. In a news release, the Grand Rapids mining company said the agreement also calls for the ERP Iron Ore to assume certain liabilities and contracts and leases Magnetation holds with post-petition lenders.
