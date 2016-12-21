Magnetation announces sale of its ass...

Magnetation announces sale of its assets to ERP Iron Ore

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Business North

Magnetation LLC said Thursday ERP Iron Ore, LLC has agreed to buy its remaining assets, subject to bankruptcy court approval. In a news release, the Grand Rapids mining company said the agreement also calls for the ERP Iron Ore to assume certain liabilities and contracts and leases Magnetation holds with post-petition lenders.

